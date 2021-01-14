Wellington Woman Arrested For Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm

Wellington Police yesterday arrested a 46-year-old Khandallah woman for unlawful possession of a firearm.

The arrest follows the recovery of a loaded, cutdown shotgun during a search warrant at a Khandallah address in December.

The search warrant was conducted as part of enquiries into recent criminal offending, including the supply of firearms, in the Wellington area by Nomads members and associates.

Our enquiries into the offending are ongoing and further arrests and charges are likely.

The woman arrested yesterday is scheduled to appear in Wellington District Court on 18 January.

