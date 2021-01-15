Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Bike Parking Across Auckland’s Bus And Train Stations

Friday, 15 January 2021, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Four stations across the city now have better cycling facilities thanks to an ongoing improvement programme being rolled out by Auckland Transport (AT).

Akoranga, Smales Farm and Constellation bus stations, along with Panmure train station, have all benefitted from the improvements and now have more bike parking facilities available, with an additional 80 parks added across the four sites.

New bike shelters have also been installed, allowing for more bikes to be stored inside or undercover.

In addition to this, dedicated motorcycle parks within the park and ride area are now available at Akoranga, Smales Farm and Constellation bus stations.

Rachel Freebairn, AT Metro’s Head of Facilities, says the demand for bike parking has certainly increased. “More and more people are choosing to ride a bike to connect with bus or train travel which has meant there has been a shortage of suitable parking at some bus and train stations.

“This rollout is all part of our ongoing programme and commitment to improve facilities for cycling across our public transport hubs, and follows on from work previously completed at Devonport and Gulf Harbour.”

Bike Auckland Chair, Barb Cuthbert, says she is delighted that AT has increased bike park capacity along the Northern Express Busway, and even provided bike shelters.

“It’s so welcome because more people are using e-bikes to cope with the hilly North Shore roads, and want weather protection and better security at the bike parks. The upgraded bike parking will mean more people can bike to the NEX and less pressure for car parking.”

3.7 million cycle movements were recorded in Auckland for the year December 2019 to November 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Women Are Suffering The Most From The Covid Economic Recession

Both here and abroad, the Covid-19 economic recession has been disastrous for women workers and their families. In November, young women below 30 in particular were feeling the consequences:

Of concern is the sustained deterioration in youth employment, particularly for females, with a -4.3% pa drop in filled jobs for females aged below 30, and a 3.9%pa drop for males aged below 30....More>>

 

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 