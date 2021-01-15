Sounds On The Sand Is Playing At Ōpunakē Tomorrow
Friday, 15 January 2021, 3:50 pm
Press Release: South Taranaki District Council
Sounds on the Sand is returning to Ōpunakē this
Summer.
The South Taranaki District Council is
bringing Selah Saints to Ōpunakē Beach on Saturday
16 January (tomorrow) from 12noon. Selah Saints
will fill the beach with relaxed vibes as they play a
variety of covers for all to enjoy.
They fuse together
rock, funk. RnB, and reggae to bring conscious music with an
Aotearoa twist.
Selah Saints are a popular South
Taranaki band who have been together for four
years.
“It is exciting to give a Selah Saints the
opportunity to perform at this event, as they have such a
great reputation for entertaining” says Community Events
Co-ordinator Hayley Old. “Pack a picnic, or grab some food
from the campsite shop, and bring the whole family down for
an afternoon of music. Don’t forget
sunscreen!”
This free community event is proudly
bought to you by the South Taranaki District
Council.
