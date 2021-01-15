Sounds On The Sand Is Playing At Ōpunakē Tomorrow

Sounds on the Sand is returning to Ōpunakē this Summer.

The South Taranaki District Council is bringing Selah Saints to Ōpunakē Beach on Saturday 16 January (tomorrow) from 12noon. Selah Saints will fill the beach with relaxed vibes as they play a variety of covers for all to enjoy.

They fuse together rock, funk. RnB, and reggae to bring conscious music with an Aotearoa twist.

Selah Saints are a popular South Taranaki band who have been together for four years.

“It is exciting to give a Selah Saints the opportunity to perform at this event, as they have such a great reputation for entertaining” says Community Events Co-ordinator Hayley Old. “Pack a picnic, or grab some food from the campsite shop, and bring the whole family down for an afternoon of music. Don’t forget sunscreen!”

This free community event is proudly bought to you by the South Taranaki District Council.

