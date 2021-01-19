Update: Serious Crash, Wellington Urban Motorway, Pipitea - Wellington

Police can confirm two people have died following this morning's two-car collision on the Wellington Urban Motorway.

The two people were travelling in the same vehicle and died at the scene.

While a full investigation into the crash is underway, preliminary information suggests their vehicle was travelling southbound in a northbound lane when the collision occurred.

The two people in the second vehicle, which was travelling northbound, sustained serious injuries.

We are currently working to understand the full chain of events that led to this crash.

This will include speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV.

The Wellington Urban Motorway remains closed between the Molesworth Street on-ramp and the Aotea Quay on-ramp and diversions are in place.

Those travelling southbound into Wellington are asked to travel with care especially past the crash site.

Police would like to speak to anyone with information.

--- Wellington Road Policing Manager, Inspector Wade Jennings

