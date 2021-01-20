Police Infringement Bureau Phone Line Experiencing Technical Issues

Police wish to advise the public that the Police Infringement Bureau freephone (0800 105 777) and enquiry phone line (04 381 0000) are currently experiencing technical issues.

Members of the public are asked to defer their enquiries until the issues are resolved.

People are asked to monitor the Police website for further updates.

Police apologise for any inconvenience.

