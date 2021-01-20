Police Infringement Bureau Phone Line Experiencing Technical Issues
Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 12:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police wish to advise the public that the Police
Infringement Bureau freephone (0800 105 777) and enquiry
phone line (04 381 0000) are currently experiencing
technical issues.
Members of the public are asked to
defer their enquiries until the issues are
resolved.
People are asked to monitor the
Police website for further updates.
Police
apologise for any
inconvenience.
