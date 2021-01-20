Victims Of Hawera Homicide Named
Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 5:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The identities of the two victims of Monday's homicide in
Hawera can now be confirmed by Police.
They are Regan
Frost-Lawn, 15, and Stephen John Frost, 55.
The Police
investigation is continuing and includes an ongoing scene
examination at a Hawera property.
Post mortems
commenced on Tuesday.
A 21-year-old has man has been
charged with their murders and is due to reappear in the New
Plymouth High Court on 9 February.
He has interim name
suppression.
