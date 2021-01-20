Victims Of Hawera Homicide Named

The identities of the two victims of Monday's homicide in Hawera can now be confirmed by Police.

They are Regan Frost-Lawn, 15, and Stephen John Frost, 55.

The Police investigation is continuing and includes an ongoing scene examination at a Hawera property.

Post mortems commenced on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old has man has been charged with their murders and is due to reappear in the New Plymouth High Court on 9 February.

He has interim name suppression.

