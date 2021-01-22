Karori Homicide - Second Woman Charged

Police have charged a second woman with the murder of Rau Tongia in Karori on 20 December 2020.

The 24-year-old is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on Tuesday, 26 January 2021.

"This is the third arrest we have made in relation to the death of Mr Tongia, and while the primary offenders have now been charged, I am confident it won't be the last," says Wellington Field Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur.

Police extends its sympathies to Mr Tongia's loved ones.

"I want to acknowledge the investigation team who worked tirelessly on this very complex case, and commend them on their professionalism and dedication to holding those involved to account.

They worked long hours and took valuable time away from family throughout the holiday period to ensure justice was done for Rau Tongia," says Detective Inspector Harpur.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police is unable to comment further.

