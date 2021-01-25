Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sister Cities For 40 Years: Guilin And Hastings Celebrate

Monday, 25 January 2021, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Chinese lanterns at Osmanthus garden.

In just over five weeks Hastings and Guilin, two sister cities almost exactly 10,000 kilometres apart [9975km], will celebrate a relationship that dates back 40 years.

The ever-popular Lighting of the Osmanthus Gardens (bigger and better than ever), a free show in the Hawke’s Bay Opera House celebrating the relationship, and a mini-expo in Functions on Hastings telling the story of Guilin and our Sister City journey, are in the mix – all happening between March 1 and 7.

In the same week, Guilin’s Council will be holding an exhibition celebrating the Sister City relationship in that city’s new museum, and large screens in public squares will show video of Hastings and the shared experiences that have grown out of the agreement.

The Hastings and Guilin (China) sister-city relationship was suggested by Hastings horticultural scientist Dr Don McKenzie, who had links with the Guangxi Institute of Botany in Guilin. In the late 1970s, Hastings was considering approaching a city in Japan to form a sister city agreement when Dr Don, as he was known, suggested Guilin would be a better fit for Hastings.

While almost five times the area of Hastings and with a vastly larger population (4.7 million), the two districts do share things in common. Both have an average temperature of 19 degrees (although Guilin’s summer is wetter and more humid than Hastings), both are excellent growing areas with a focus on processing local produce (including wine), and both have growing tourism industries.

The formal agreement was signed in 1981 by the mayors of the time: JJ O’Connor (Hastings) and Liang Shan (Guilin).

The aim was to foster interest, understanding and relationships between the people of the two cities, and encourage the exchange of ideas, information and trade. “It has been remarkably successful,” says Hastings District councillor and strong advocate of Hastings-China relationships Kevin Watkins.

Since the agreement was signed there had been regular ‘goodwill’ visits between the two cities by business and education leaders, skills exchanges (including horticultural and English language), inter-school cultural and educational visits, exhibitions in both cities, and increasing commercial and trade contacts.

“But it is even more than that,” says Mr Watkins. “It has helped us to understand each other and, particularly for our business people, enabled an understanding of China’s culture that has enabled them to spread their trading wings over much broader areas of China.

“It has also raised awareness of our city over there, and as Chinese visitors to our shores have become more independent travellers, it has certainly increased the number of tourists getting off the well-worn Auckland-Rotorua-Queenstown track to come and visit our beautiful part of New Zealand.”

Planning for the celebrations over the week of March 1 to 7 is well underway, held in two areas: The Osmanthus Gardens in Cornwall Park and at Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre. A primary focus will be the annual Lighting of the Osmanthus Gardens, which every year celebrates the relationship with Guilin.

“It is always incredibly popular and this year we have additional space and lanterns ready, to help us celebrate what is a very special occasion,” says Mr Watkins.

At Toitoi, there will be a free four-day exhibition in Functions on Hastings showcasing information on the Hastings-Guilin Sister City journey and demonstrations of Guilin and wider Chinese culture, and there will be a free live event in the Hawke’s Bay Opera House on the Friday night of that week.

“We will be able to provide our community with much more detail about the events in the coming weeks,” Mr Watkins says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19:Probable Case In A Returnee

The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland...

After meeting the final health assessment for release, she left managed isolation on 13 January and travelled home to the Northland region. She lives with one other person who has not been symptomatic, who has been tested and is also isolating while awaiting results...More>>

 

Oranga Tamariki: Chief Executive Grainne Moss Steps Down

Controversial Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss has decided to step down. More>>

ALSO:

USA: Prime Minister Congratulates President Joe Biden On His Inauguration

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America. “I look forward to building a close relationship with President Biden and working with him on issues that matter ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Cook Islanders To Resume Travel To New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to essential services such ... More>>

ALSO:

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 