Update - Crash, Paremata - Wellington
SH58 Paremata has now reopened after this afternoon's crash.
Police thank motorists for their patience.
The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland...
After meeting the final health assessment for release, she left managed isolation on 13 January and travelled home to the Northland region. She lives with one other person who has not been symptomatic, who has been tested and is also isolating while awaiting results...More>>
Oranga Tamariki: Chief Executive Grainne Moss Steps Down
Controversial Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss has decided to step down. More>>
USA: Prime Minister Congratulates President Joe Biden On His Inauguration
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America. “I look forward to building a close relationship with President Biden and working with him on issues that matter ... More>>
New Zealand Government: Cook Islanders To Resume Travel To New Zealand
The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to essential services such ... More>>
A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021
Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>
Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced
RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>
Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand
To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>
Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students
The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>