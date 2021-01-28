Wellington Cup Day - Plan Ahead And Stay Safe
Thursday, 28 January 2021, 8:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hutt Valley Police are urging attendees at this
weekend’s Wellington Cup Day to plan ahead and stay
safe.
We want everyone at the event to have a great
time, and get home safely.
There will be a uniformed
Police presence at this event to enhance your enjoyment of
the day and promote safety.
Cup-goers are urged to
think ahead, avoid risky situations and keep themselves and
their friends safe.
Plan how you’re going to get
home ahead of time, extra trains are running on Cup Day to
meet demand.
Commuters are asked to follow rail
corridor signage to ensure a smooth passage to and from the
racecourse.
Look after your friends, and organise a
designated meet-up spot in case you are
separated.
Attendees are also urged not to drink and
drive, as Police will be breath testing drivers leaving from
the Cup Day.
Even small amounts of alcohol can affect
your driving, so if you drink at all, please don’t
drive.
