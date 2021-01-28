Update #2 1.30pm: Clarence Valley Fire
Thursday, 28 January 2021, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The fire is contained. It is still burning but we are
making good progress.
Five helicopters are still
working and are expected to stop operations later this
afternoon.
Firefighters will be back on the scene
tomorrow morning to monitor and mop up. An infrared camera
is planned to fly over Saturday morning to check for any hot
spots.
The next update will be tomorrow morning after
crews return to the
scene.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed
Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer
Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical glass vials, a sufficiently robust “cold chain” to safely store the vaccines out in the field? All those issues remain. Currently though, production and delivery concerns are also hovering over whether the drug companies will live up to their contractual commitments, on time... More>>