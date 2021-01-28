Update #2 1.30pm: Clarence Valley Fire

The fire is contained. It is still burning but we are making good progress.

Five helicopters are still working and are expected to stop operations later this afternoon.

Firefighters will be back on the scene tomorrow morning to monitor and mop up. An infrared camera is planned to fly over Saturday morning to check for any hot spots.

The next update will be tomorrow morning after crews return to the scene.

