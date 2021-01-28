Car V Train Crash, South Wairarapa - Wellington
Thursday, 28 January 2021, 2:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash between a car
and train in South Wairarapa.
Emergency services were
notified of the crash on Western Lake Road at Speedys Road
at around 2pm.
One person was in the car. An update on
injuries will be provided when able.
Diversions are in
place and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed
Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer
Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical glass vials, a sufficiently robust “cold chain” to safely store the vaccines out in the field? All those issues remain. Currently though, production and delivery concerns are also hovering over whether the drug companies will live up to their contractual commitments, on time... More>>