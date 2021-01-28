Car V Train Crash, South Wairarapa - Wellington

Police are at the scene of a serious crash between a car and train in South Wairarapa.

Emergency services were notified of the crash on Western Lake Road at Speedys Road at around 2pm.

One person was in the car. An update on injuries will be provided when able.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

© Scoop Media

