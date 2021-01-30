Regional Council Staff Responding To Diesel Spill
Saturday, 30 January 2021, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council
Yesterday afternoon around 2pm Regional Council was
notified of diesel sheen and odour coming from the Tauranga
Bridge Marina. When our Maritime staff attended the scene
the diesel had been traced to a vessel’s bilge and the
leak had been stopped.
It appears the diesel was
dispersed over a period of hours and therefore was not
immediately apparent. Diesel typically evaporates from the
water within 48 hours and as it had already started to
dissipate when staff arrived there was not enough volume to
collect and remove. Staff are confirming the volume of the
discharge with the vessel’s owner and marina
staff.
Diesel sheen and odour have been observed
around the vessel and in parts of Tauranga Harbour today. At
this stage we are not aware of any impacts on wildlife. We
encourage anyone who notices a diesel sheen or odour or
impacted wildlife to phone our 24/7 Pollution Hotline on
0800 884 883.
Our Maritime staff are on-site
monitoring the
situation.
