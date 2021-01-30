Regional Council Staff Responding To Diesel Spill

Yesterday afternoon around 2pm Regional Council was notified of diesel sheen and odour coming from the Tauranga Bridge Marina. When our Maritime staff attended the scene the diesel had been traced to a vessel’s bilge and the leak had been stopped.

It appears the diesel was dispersed over a period of hours and therefore was not immediately apparent. Diesel typically evaporates from the water within 48 hours and as it had already started to dissipate when staff arrived there was not enough volume to collect and remove. Staff are confirming the volume of the discharge with the vessel’s owner and marina staff.

Diesel sheen and odour have been observed around the vessel and in parts of Tauranga Harbour today. At this stage we are not aware of any impacts on wildlife. We encourage anyone who notices a diesel sheen or odour or impacted wildlife to phone our 24/7 Pollution Hotline on 0800 884 883.

Our Maritime staff are on-site monitoring the situation.

© Scoop Media

