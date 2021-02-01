Rai Valley’s Village Green Dream May Come True

The community’s long-held wish for a village green may finally come true for Rai Valley.

A suitable site, which could also include new public toilets, has been identified in the Rai Valley Tavern car park. Last week the Council’s Assets & Services Committee approved staff continue discussions with the tavern owner to look further at the concept’s feasibility and cost.

The Rai Valley community has asked the Council to help to create a new public space for a number of years through the annual plan submission process.

In August 2020 the new owners of the Rai Valley Tavern approached the Council with a creative idea to use part of the land on their site to locate the village green.

“Council staff have had discussions with the owner around development of the site and a concept plan has been prepared which connects with the new playground, which they recently developed themselves,” said Councillor Nadine Taylor, Chair of the Assets and

Services Committee.

“The site is central, close to the local café, other shops and local businesses,” she said. “The proposed village green would have a defined area and appropriate fencing to clearly distinguish the business from the public space.”

“This is a creative solution to a long-held dream by the Rai Valley community for a quality public space in the centre of the town with multiple potential uses and accessible for all,” Councillor Taylor said.

Rai Valley public toilet is close to 40 years old and due for replacement. Costings need to be finalised and funding confirmed before the project proceeds. The committee decision is subject to approval by the full Council on 25 February.

