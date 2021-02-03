Wellington Region On The Hunt For New Major Events

WellingtonNZ are looking for new major events to broaden the range and increase the number already held in the Wellington region.

Alongside Destination Wairarapa, WellingtonNZ was awarded $3.5 from the Government’s Regional Events Fund. The funding must be used to attract events which drive inter-regional visitation, deliver economic benefits to the region, strengthen the annual calendar of regional events, and explore new event ideas to maintain the region’s position as a leader in live experiences.

WellingtonNZ Events and Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent says it presents a fantastic opportunity to develop the events calendar in the region.

“There are no limits to the sorts of events that would be considered but at their core they must drive inter-regional and domestic visitation, something vital to businesses currently missing out on international tourism dollars in our post-Covid world.”

Destination Wairarapa General Manager Anna Nielson says “with a component of the fund dedicated to developing new events, this is an exciting opportunity for people with great ideas that will help further grow visitation to the wider Wellington region from which we all benefit.”

All general enquiries should be sent to RegionalEventsFund@WellingtonNZ.com

