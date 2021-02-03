Dr Sarah Sandley To Step Down As CE Of Aktive

Dr Sarah Sandley is stepping down as CE of Aktive, a role she has held since the organisation’s inception seven years ago.

“Twelve months ago, I indicated to the Aktive Board that I intended to step down and shift to a trans-Tasman base. However, the impact of COVID-19 was so significant that I decided to delay this move to support our team in leading the sector’s response to the pandemic in Tāmaki Makaurau,” says Dr Sandley.

“I am incredibly proud of Aktive, our achievements, challenges we have embraced, and the path laid out towards improving physical activity opportunities for Auckland and Aucklanders. I am very grateful to the Aktive Board for their support, experience and leadership, and to the team for their commitment and work ethic.”

Aktive Board Chair Graham Child thanked Dr Sandley for her commitment to Aktive as CE over the past seven years.

“Sarah is an inspiring and outstanding leader and has been pivotal in Aktive’s establishment and its vision to make Auckland the world’s most active city. She has led the sport and recreation sector in Auckland; developed The Auckland Approach to Community Sport with community delivery partners; and delivered the organisation’s long-term strategic plan to 2040. In addition, under Sarah’s leadership Aktive has secured record funding levels across the region; implemented a comprehensive COVID-19 sector response plan; and recently won two New Zealand Sport and Recreation Awards.”

Mr Child adds: “Aktive is on an exciting journey, focused on its strategic priorities, and well positioned to build on the work Sarah has led. The Board is grateful for Sarah’s legacy and commitment to a smooth transition – we thank her for her knowledge, experience and leadership, and wish her every success.”

The Board will shortly begin the process of recruiting a new CE, with Sarah stepping down once an appointment is confirmed.

