Delays Following Crash On SH1 North Of Johnsonville - Wellington

Motorists are advised to expect delays due to a crash on SH1 just north of Johnsonville, near the Johnsonville off-ramp.

The crash was reported around 5:50pm.

Initial reports indicate the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

No information on injuries is available at the moment.

There will be delays while emergency services attend.

