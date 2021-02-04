Delays Following Crash On SH1 North Of Johnsonville - Wellington
Thursday, 4 February 2021, 6:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are advised to expect delays due to a crash on
SH1 just north of Johnsonville, near the Johnsonville
off-ramp.
The crash was reported around
5:50pm.
Initial reports indicate the crash involved a
car and a motorcycle.
No information on injuries is
available at the moment.
There will be delays while
emergency services
attend.
