Reassurance for Te Awamutu community after quick arrest

04 February

Quick work from Te Awamutu Police today saw a person arrested after an aggravated burglary at a local address.

Police were called around 2:25pm to reports of a burglary on Te Rahu Road at a residential property near Pekerau School.

The offenders left the scene on foot towards the school.

Initial information suggested a firearm may have been involved, and therefore as a precaution, the school and nearby early learning centre were asked to keep their pupils inside for a time.

Good local information led Police to identify a person of interest, who was tracked to an address and arrested around 3:30pm.

Further Police inquiries found nothing to suggest a firearm was involved.

The school and early learning centre were advised around 4pm they could release their students, with Police speaking with the facilities to help reassure staff, parents and students they were safe.

The arrested male is due to appear in Hamilton Youth Court tomorrow on an aggravated burglary charge, and Police are following positive lines of inquiry to locate the second person involved.

Officers will be conducting patrols in the area tomorrow to help reassure local residents.

