Update 5 - 8am 6/1/2021: Tangimoana Forest Fire

The Tangimoana forest fire is now 100% contained.

One helicopter, ground fire crews and heavy machinery will be on scene today, working to strengthen the containment lines and manage any hotspots.

"Crews have done a great job and worked very hard since the fire started 6pm Thursday night to get the it fully contained," says Principal Rural Fire Officer Bradley Shanks.

"There is minimal smoke out on the fire ground this morning but w e do expect to have crews remaining at the fire for a few more days to finish mopping up the last of the fire."

This will be our last formal update.

