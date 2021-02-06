Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

It’s Gun Confiscation, Not A Buy Back

Saturday, 6 February 2021, 4:49 pm
Press Release: Sporting Shooters Association of New Zealand Inc

The second “buy back” of newly illegal weapons is underway. Once again huge questions hang over the Government’s call for guns to be handed in.

Neville Dodd, President of the Sporting Shooters Assn New Zealand, says “Several major points arise from this action. First, how can it be called a buy back when the Government has never owned those firearms. The very use of the term “buy back” is offensive to licensed firearms owners. Police could at least be honest and call it what it is - - confiscation. Oh, and the funds paid for confiscated guns is frequently inadequate.

Most importantly, those who the Government and Police are trying to get to, gang members, have no intention of handing in their firearms, never will and why should they? The Police have no idea of what they have at their disposal.”

He adds that everyone is very aware of the shootings of recent times, and the safety of our Police and members of the community is vital but confiscating firearms that were never going to be used illegally is akin to confiscating all legally registered cars to stop unlicensed drivers stealing them and killing people on the roads.

“The rules, regulations and security requirements licensed gun owners are controlled by to eliminate guns being stolen are stringent and, sadly, necessary given the prevalence of crime in our community”, says Dodd.

“New Zealand’s firearms problem is not so much guns stolen from legal owners, as it is guns being imported into New Zealand by the gangs. All ports other than Auckland & Tauranga are wide open to those who want to get their hands on illegal weapons. The security checks at our ports is pitiful!”

Confiscation or not, Dodd says in many peoples’view, the whole gun law revamp is simply a chance for the Government in general, and the Prime Minister in particular, to gain popularity with those who are against or do not understand the use by 248,764 properly vetted fellow New Zealanders of firearms for recreational shooting and sporting events.

“It is simply a case of saying what they think the majority want to hear, a similar case to the Prime Minister saying the Covid vaccines MAY be available within a week” said Mr Dodd.

