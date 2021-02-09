Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Motu Wheteke Blessing Marks Reopening Of Quarry For Pouto Road Sealing Project

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 5:14 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Motu Wheteke blessing, Ripia Marae resized.

Earlier this month Rīpia Marae representatives blessed the site of Motu Wheteke, ahead of physical works starting at the quarry. Kaipara District Council contractors are preparing to reopen the site, primarily for the Provincial Development Unit-supported Pouto Road sealing project. Also known as Greenhill, Motu Wheteke is located on the east side of Pouto Road, south of Te Kopuru. Metal extracted from the Council-owned quarry has previously been used to maintain council roads along Pouto Peninsula.

Over the last year Rīpia Marae, Te Uri o Hau, and Council staff have met to discuss the work being undertaken, and what the site could look like when it is restored. Motu Wheteke is one of five connected maunga in the area, alongside Maungaraho, Tokatoka, Kewi Pahutei, and Okiriaha, and is culturally significant.

The metal extracted from the quarry will be used to seal Pouto Road. The work is part of the Kaipara KickStart programme, led by Council and supported with funds from the Provincial Development Unit, to invest in economic growth and improve community wellbeing and road safety. Approximately 96,000m3 of metal will be required for the 21 km sealing project, all of which will come from the Motu Wheteke quarry site. Up to 5,000m3 per year will also be used to maintain Council roads in the area.

Utilising Motu Wheteke to provide the metal for Pouto Road will see significant cost savings – estimated to be upwards of $750,000 for the project – and reduce the impact of construction traffic coming through Dargaville. The next closest commercial quarry that could supply the metal to the Pouto peninsula is a 48km round trip from Motu Wheteke, further away at Arapohue.

Other key benefits include reducing the nuisance to nearby residents and road users, mitigating carbon emissions from reduced transportation, and minimising heavy vehicle movements on Council’s wider roading network.

Metal production is estimated to be completed by June 2022, with an end date no later than June 2026. When production is completed the Council will be working closely with Rīpia Marae to restore the site as a community reserve.

The contract has been awarded to Ventia and sealing the first 10km of Pouto Road (Phase 1) is due to start the next two months, once all consents have been completed.

Kaipara District Council General Manager for Infrastructure Services Jim Sephton is delighted to get the ball rolling on one of the largest roading projects undertaken in Kaipara.

“It’s vital that decisions like this are made in consultation with our mana whenua and I’m so pleased that Rīpia Marae is supporting the Council to use the quarry. By reopening Motu Wheteke we will see huge cost savings for the Pouto Road seal project, a mammoth undertaking at around 21 km long.”

Rīpia Marae representative, Violet Hutchinson, says marae members are looking forward to seeing the Motu Wheteke site developed for the benefit of the community.

“Rīpia Marae support the Pouto Road sealing project and the mahi being undertaken at Motu Wheteke. Our relationship with KDC has strengthened as a result of the conversations and meetings that have taken place over the last twelve months and we’re looking forward to these conversations continuing. It’s important that the community is aware of the cultural significance of the site and we will be working with the Council to ensure this is told as part of the remediation.”

The Council road to the quarry has been closed since work started, as Ventia remove water and prepare the site. The initial blast and subsequent drilling will take place in the next fortnight, with production beginning immediately following the blast.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Matariki Will Be A Valuable Cultural Counterpart To Waitangi Day

Now that Matariki has been added to the roster of national holidays, it is bound to become more meaningful than most of our other holiday occasions, many of which have lost much of the symbolic power they once had. For example: the religious holidays (Christmas and Easter) have declining relevance in a secular, multi-cultural nation. To a significant extent, Christian beliefs and church attendance have lost their dominant role in the life of the community. The holidays may remain, while the reason for them fades... More>>

 

Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better

Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>

Green Party: Air NZ’s Possible Assistance To Saudi Military Ships Committing Atrocities In Yemen Appalling

The Green Party strongly condemns the revelation that Air New Zealand may have provided assistance and maintenance to Saudi Arabian vessels involved in committing atrocities in Yemen. “My thoughts go to the Yemeni community who continue to suffer one of ... More>>

Government: First COVID-19 Vaccine Approved

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed Medsafe’s provisional approval of New Zealand’s first COVID-19 vaccine. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses

From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 