Initial Waikouaiti River Water Samples Show No Signs Of Lead Contamination

Test results received by the Otago Regional Council (ORC) today have shown no indication of lead contamination in the Waikouaiti River.

Samples were taken of river water upstream and downstream of the intake for the Waikouaiti raw water reservoir on the morning of 4 February. Lead was below detectable levels in both of the water samples.

ORC Chief Executive Sarah Gardner said: “These two samples are useful, and they tell us about the Waikouaiti River at a point in time, which will help direct our investigation.

“We will continue to investigate because it is absolutely imperative that we deliver an answer about the river water that can be trusted by the impacted communities.

“ORC and the DCC are collaborating on a wide-ranging catchment study of the Waikouaiti River, including water and sediment sampling. The results of this week’s sediment sampling are likely next week, with additional monitoring to be undertaken in the meantime,” Mrs Gardner said.

