Three Arrests Made, Firearms Recovered During Northland Operation

Northland Police have arrested three Black Power gang members and recovered two firearms during search warrants yesterday.

Enquiries were made in Whangarei and Whananaki to locate the men, who were all wanted to arrest on outstanding matters.

One of the men, a 24-year-old who had active warrants in relation to multiple offences including vehicle theft and burglary, was arrested at an address in Whangarei.

A 32-year-old man who was wanted for breaching parole recall conditions was also located and arrested at the address.

Further enquiries by Police staff in Whananaki located a third man, aged 31, who was also wanted to arrest.

Two firearms were recovered by Police during searches of the properties and all three men are facing firearms-related charges.

The men are appearing in the Whangarei District Court today.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, Northland Police:

