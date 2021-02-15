Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update On Auckland Checkpoints

Monday, 15 February 2021, 3:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have been pleased with the public’s response so far following a change in Alert Levels overnight.

While there have been some expected delays, Police report the public have been cooperative and understanding.

Eight checkpoints were set up around Auckland’s regional boundaries as the Alert Level 3 restrictions came into effect at midnight.

Police are in the process of setting up additional checkpoints, and refining the location of existing checkpoints to ensure they are as close as possible to the boundary. These will all be in place by 6:00pm this evening, and will remain in place until midnight Wednesday 17 February.

The current three existing checkpoints north of Auckland will be relocated back to the same five locations from the last regional lockdown in 2020.

All other checkpoints will remain in their current positions however this is being regularly reviewed and assessed.

By 6:00pm tonight the checkpoints will be confirmed at the following locations:

Northern
• SH1/Mangawhai Road (Twin Coast Discovery Highway)
• Mangawhai Road / north of Coal Hill Road
• Black Swamp, west of Rako Road
• Mangawhai Road and Cames Road
• Mangawhai Road and Ryan Road
Note: Mangawhai Road also known as Twin Coast Discovery Highway

Southern
• Mercer off ramp / Koheroa Road – (South bound traffic on SH1 and Mercy Ferry road).
• SH1 / Oram Road – (North bound traffic on SH1)
• Mangatawhiri Road / Koheroa Road / SH2 off ramp (All East and West Bound traffic)
• East Coast Road (Waharau Regional Park)
• Pukekawa-Churchill / Highway 22 and Highway 22 / Logan Road
• Tuakau Bridge-Port Waikato Road intersection with Klondyke Road

While the checkpoints and staff mobilised very quickly, Police continue to work with partner agencies and the community to ensure effective traffic management, as well as the safety of staff and travellers, while also working to minimise disruption to local residents.

Police are continuing to work with a graduated response and with today being the first day of checkpoints coming into effect, Police’s focus has been to first engage with and educate motorists at the checkpoints about the current travel restrictions.

The key message for motorists is to plan ahead and expect some delays. Those who are stopped will be asked about their reason for travel, and to provide proof of an exemption.

Those wishing to know more about the exemption process should visit covid19.govt.nz.

A small number of motorists have been turned away due to non-essential travel.

Police across Tāmaki Makaurau have also been conducting reassurance and visibility patrols, particularly around testing sites where there has been a large turnout this morning.

Police have seen a noticeable decrease in traffic on the roads in Auckland today, with the community asked to stay and work from home if possible under the current Alert Level.

Police remind the public that all front counters in Tāmaki Makaurau are closed to the public with the exception of Henderson (Waitematā), College Hill (Auckland City) and the Counties Manukau Hub, which are all open 24/7 but with restricted access.

North Shore Policing Centre will also be open 7am to 10pm, seven days a week, with restricted access.

Where possible, members of the public are asked to visit us online.

You can report non-emergency situations online at www.police.govt.nz/105support or call 111 if it’s an emergency.

For the latest information and updates on the Alert Level restrictions visit covid19.govt.nz.

The rest of the country outside of Auckland is currently at Alert Level 2.

Police will not be in a position to release figures relating to the number of vehicles travelling through or turned away from the checkpoints today.

Police expect to be able to release the first set of daily figures tomorrow.

