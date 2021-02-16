Update: Tangitu Road, Te Puna , Police Operation

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson, Western Bay of Plenty Investigations Manager:

The pre-planned operation on Tangitu Road in Te Puna, has safely been resolved overnight.

Three people will be appearing in the Tauranga District Court this morning charged with serious drug offences.

I would like to thank people living in the area for their patience while the road was closed.

We know this was an inconvenience and did cause concern for local residents.

The road has now reopened, however there will still be a Police presence at the scene address.

