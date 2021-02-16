Aucklanders Urged To Stick To The Rules And Stay Home

The Ruapehu District Council and Ruapehu iwi Ngāti Rangi met with Police this morning to discuss the current Alert Level 2, and response protocols should we move to a higher Alert Level.

Mayor Don Cameron said that the discussions reinforced the learnings from last year's community outbreaks and the need for a collaborative response was required to support critical messaging and other actions.

“We are aware of some Aucklanders attempting to avoid the region’s Level 3 restrictions by coming to stay at their holiday property.

We are urging anyone thinking of travelling to Ruapehu from the Auckland region not to do so. Rethink your plans and stay home,” he said.

“Our rohe is not an option for Auckland holiday home owners, we have vulnerable communities who are feeling nervous and unsettled by the current situation, their health and wellbeing is paramount. Please stick to the rules, stay home within your bubble, and help keep yourself, your whānau and our community safe,” said Ngāti Rangi Deputy Chair, Whetu Moataane.

Travel in and out of the Alert Level 3 area (the Auckland region) is restricted to essential travel only - otherwise you must stay in the region.

Ruapehu Police have been clear that they will be monitoring the situation and looking at enforcement action for people blatantly breaking the Alert Level 3 restrictions.

“Our townships are small and Police and residents quickly notice if new people or non-residents are about,” said Mayor Cameron.

