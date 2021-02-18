Further Arrest In Homicide Of Rau Tongia
Thursday, 18 February 2021, 5:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have today charged a 47-year-old woman with being
a party to murder in relation to the homicide of Rau Tongia
in Karori on 20 December.
She is due to appear in
Wellington District Court tomorrow.
As the matter is
before the courts Police are not in a position to provide
further
comment.
