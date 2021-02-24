Capital Sets The Scene As Life Of The Party

The capital is turning up the heat for summer with a sizzling set of events happening all over the city over the next two weeks – most of which will be free and accessible for all.

All of these events are proudly supported by Wellington City Council – contributing to the vibrant, diverse, and cultural fabric of the capital, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“Once again, the capital will be a stage for creative talent, sporting competition, musical performers, and cultural activities, on the water, on our streets, and around our suburbs.

“This calendar of events showcases the capital as the place to be and visit, and supports our love local campaign by encouraging audiences and participants to also enjoy all the shops, cafes and restaurants this city has to offer.”

· 5 Feb – 28 March | WHAT IF THE CITY WAS A THEATRE?

· 18-28 Feb | Performance Arcade theperformancearcade.com

· 26 Feb – 20 March | Fringe

· Sat 27 Feb | Toi Pōneke Open Day

· 26-27 Feb | Fried Chicken Fest

· Thurs 4 March | Tuatara Open Late

· Fridays in March | Late Fridays at the Zoo

· Fri 5 March | PARK(ing) Day

· Sat 6 March | BOWLZILLA

· Sat 6 March | Japan Festival

· 6-7 March | Dragon Boat Festival

· Sun 7 March | Dogs ‘n’ Togs

· Sun 7 March | Newtown Festival

· Sun 7 March | Sci-Fi Sundays, Rocky Horror Picture Show

· Weds 10 March | Sing at the Sanctuary at Zealandia

These events reflect Council’s decades of investment; our commitment to retain talent and develop the capital’s creative heart, says Councillor Nicola Young, Arts, Culture and Events portfolio lead.

“We have always embraced the creative community and its development, supporting it through funding, providing technical advice, the provision of venues, and advocating on their behalf.

“We have already hosted hundreds of events and activities this year, despite the challenges COVID-19 has presented, and there are still plenty more to come on the summer calendar – so we encourage everyone to get involved and enjoy what’s on offer.”

It’s going to be a busy couple of weeks, and there will be major road closures in Newtown on Sunday 7 March and reduced parking, so if possible, it’s recommended to catch public transport, scoot, bike or do the waewae express where possible. For the full list of road closures, see here.

© Scoop Media

