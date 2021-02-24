Man Dies Following Vehicle Rolling, Duvauchelle
Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 1:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
About 4pm yesterday emergency services were called to a
property on Bayview Crescent, Duvauchelle.
A
53-year-old man had been carrying out landscape work on a
property, when he was struck by an unoccupied vehicle that
had rolled down a driveway.
Medical assistance was
provided by members of the public, however the man died at
the scene.
The death is not being treated as
suspicious, and has been referred to the
Coroner.
WorkSafe have been
notified.
