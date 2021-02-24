Serious Crash - Lower Hollyford Road, Southland - Southern
Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 1:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Lower Hollyford Road, near the Te Anau Milford Highway in
Southland.
Police were notified at about 1pm that a
truck had left the road.
One person appears to be
seriously injured and the Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
The road is blocked and motorists are asked
to avoid the
area.
