Serious Crash - Lower Hollyford Road, Southland - Southern

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Lower Hollyford Road, near the Te Anau Milford Highway in Southland.

Police were notified at about 1pm that a truck had left the road.

One person appears to be seriously injured and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

