Sporting Folk Raise More Money For Local Charities

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Sunrise Foundation

Isaac Hughes’s Charity Mercantile Multi Sports competition raised $1000 for Stroke Tairawhiti's endowment fund at The Sunrise Foundation (Sunrise).

Held at the end of last year, it was the second charity sports competition Isaac has organised. The first was indoor soccer which raised $1,800 for Swim For Life Tairawhiti’s endowment fund at Sunrise.

Isaac says with organisations such as “NZCT on the way out. Small charities that relied on their grants are going to need more options in the future. I think Sunrise is important as they will help to fill the gaps left by those type of funders.”

The funding landscape, which is changing quickly, has seen the Community Organisation Grant Scheme (COGs) funding for Tairawhiti decrease, and with the sinking lid policy on pokies, the grants from gaming are rapidly falling too and will eventually cease.

Isaac asked Glenda Stokes Sunrise Executive Officer which Sunrise special interest funds needed more support. When she mentioned Stroke Tairawhiti he got in touch with them and was surprised to learn that “although many people think stroke is something that happens to older people, there are in fact a lot of young sufferers too”.

“Once people affected by stroke are out of the health system, they are on their own. Stroke Tairawhiti is a small organisation and they have an awful lot to on their plates, so I wanted to help them.”

Judy Livingston, Stroke Tairawhiti Administration Manager, says they are grateful Isaac has chosen to support their fund. “The public doesn’t have a high perception for stroke support and fundraising is not easy. Frankly, we’re just not as sexy as some of the bigger and more well supported charities, so this boost is just what we need.”

Isaac is organising his next indoor charity football competition, due to start 17 March, with all proceeds going to Gisborne Volunteer Centre’s endowment fund at Sunrise. If you would like to play and support a great cause at the same time, you can contact Isaac on 022 176 8920, or visit the GizzyFootball page on Facebook.

