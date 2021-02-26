Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Impound Dirt Bikes Following Incidents In Counties Manukau

Friday, 26 February 2021, 11:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police are issuing a warning to dirt bike riders after impounding a number of bikes in the past week.

Police have seen an increase in reports of incidents involving dirt bikes, with eight bikes impounded by Police last week in three separate incidents in Counties Manukau.

In the most recent incident, three dirt bikes and two road bikes were impounded following a report of a group of riders travelling around Musick Point in Bucklands Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Some of the riders dumped their bikes in the bushes upon Police arrival and fled on foot.

Thanks to the assistance of golfers at the Howick Golf Course and some members of the public, Police were able to locate and seize five bikes, one of which was stolen.

A youth was also apprehended at the scene and enquiries are ongoing by staff to identify other riders involved.

In another incident, Counties Manukau Police seized a quad bike last Friday after it was observed ripping up turf at Walter Massey Park.

The council was notified and further action is likely to follow against the rider.

Police also received a report last Tuesday (16th February) of a crash where a quad bike rider without a helmet was injured after he was seen coming off a bike on Yates Road in Mangere.

Police attended the scene however no rider or bike was located on the road.

Further enquiries by staff located a male at a nearby address with significant injuries being treated by ambulance.

Police located and impounded two bikes from this address and are unable to rule out charges.

In the past week Police have also received reports of crashes where dirt bike riders have been injured after crashing into vehicles in Otara and Mangere Bridge, with enquiries ongoing into these incidents.

In one particular incident on Friday afternoon (19th February), a male who wasn’t wearing a helmet has driven through a red-light in Otara and crashed into another vehicle.

He was transported to hospital and was very lucky to sustain only moderate injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing and charges are likely to be laid.

Inspector Kay Lane, Counties Manukau Road Policing Manager, says it is only a matter of time before one of these riders is killed.

“In general these dirt bike riders show little regard for their own safety or the safety of those around them on the roads.

“We are continuing to see riders put themselves and other motorists in significant danger by driving recklessly, carrying out dangerous stunts and failing to wear helmets.

“We are appealing to these riders to stop putting themselves and other road users at risk.

It may seem like fun until one of your mates is seriously hurt,” says Inspector Lane.

It is illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it is roadworthy with a current warrant and registration.

Anyone riding a bike with an engine capacity above 50cc needs to have a motorbike licence.

Police also want to see parents and family members take responsibility for the actions of these riders, some of whom are youths, and ensure they are acting safely and wearing helmets.

“The last thing we want is to have to knock on your door and tell you that your loved one has been killed or seriously injured in a crash.”

Police are also continuing to investigate the Waitangi Day mass bike ride event which caused significant travel disruption across Auckland.

Officers are currently reviewing dozens of hours of CCTV footage of the bike ride.

170 vehicles have been identified as taking part in the ride and Police are continuing to identify those riders and vehicles involved in traffic offences with a view of taking further action.

Inspector Lane says Police require the assistance of the public to help identify bike riders responsible for offending on our roads and to locate their bikes.

“We want to hear from family members or neighbours who can provide information about the identity of these riders and/or the properties where these bikes are located.

“Police will continue to seize and impound illegal road and dirt bikes and take follow up action against those responsible for offending.”

Police ask anyone with footage of dirt bike riders offending on the roads to upload it to this portal: https://dirtbike.nzpolice.org/

Anyone with information about the identity of the riders involved or addresses where the dirt bikes are located should email DL_CMSCU@police.govt.nz or call 105.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Rivals For The Covid Saliva Testing Dollar

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Alert Levels Remain

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says at least half of the Papatoetoe High School community have been tested and the results that have come through so far have all been negative... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:


NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 