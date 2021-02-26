Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke's Bay Regional Council Welcomes $38,500 Fine For Illegal Odour Discharge

Friday, 26 February 2021, 4:46 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council says a court decision today to fine a Napier company $38,500 for five instances of discharging an objectionable odour sends a strong signal to businesses that breaches of their resource consents will not be tolerated. 

Hawke’s Bay Protein Ltd was prosecuted by the Regional Council for discharging a contaminant, mainly odour, from its premises in Awatoto in Napier on five different occasions, in breach of the Resource Management Act 1991.

The company pleaded guilty in the Napier District Court and was sentenced to the $38,500 fine by Judge MJL Dickey.

The company operates a rendering plant and holds a resource consent that allows it to discharge contaminants into the air, including odour from three biofilters there. That consent is subject to a condition that requires that there’s no objectionable or offensive odour that causes an adverse effect beyond the site.

In February and March last year, Regional Council environmental officers responded to complaints to its pollution hotline, and confirmed objectionable and offensive odour from the company could be smelt beyond its boundary. The complaints came from Taradale, Greenmeadows, Meanee and Awatoto.

The company has received seven other infringement notices for odour discharges since 1997.

In sentencing the company, Judge Dickey said it is clear that the odours which emanated from the rendering plant have had an adverse effect on the amenity and enjoyment of residents.

“Odour is hard to escape from and hard to ignore. Residents living in the vicinity of the plant are entitled to enjoy their properties without that enjoyment being marred by unpleasant smells.”

The Regional Council’s Group Manager Policy and Regulation, Katrina Brunton, says the council is committed to pursuing breaches of resource consents through the court if necessary.

“Prosecuting a company is one of the strongest signals we can send to discourage others. We welcome the $38, 500 fine which should serve as a strong deterrent to others,” she says.

The Regional Council encourages anyone experiencing objectionable odours or other pollution matters to call its 24/7 Pollution Hotline on 0800 108 838.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Rivals For The Covid Saliva Testing Dollar

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Alert Levels Remain

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says at least half of the Papatoetoe High School community have been tested and the results that have come through so far have all been negative... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:


NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 