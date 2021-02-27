Fatal Crash - SH38, Rerewhakaaitu - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 27 February 2021, 2:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on State Highway 38, Rerewhakaaitu last
night.
Emergency services were called to a report of a
vehicle that rolled on SH38 between Brett and Rerewhakaaitu
roads at around 10pm.
Sadly, a child died at the
scene.
Four other people had a range of injuries and
were taken to hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit
attended and examined the scene.
An investigation into
the cause of the crash is
ongoing.
