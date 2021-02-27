Fatal Crash - SH38, Rerewhakaaitu - Bay Of Plenty

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on State Highway 38, Rerewhakaaitu last night.

Emergency services were called to a report of a vehicle that rolled on SH38 between Brett and Rerewhakaaitu roads at around 10pm.

Sadly, a child died at the scene.

Four other people had a range of injuries and were taken to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and examined the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

