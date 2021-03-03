Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council To Stop Accepting Cheques From 1st Of April

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 9:29 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

From Thursday 1 April onwards, Wellington City Council will no longer accept cheques as payment for any of its services – but there are still many payment options available.

All major banks within New Zealand are removing the use of cheques as a payment option, including Wellington City Councils’ bank ANZ, which won’t be accepting cheques from Monday 31 May onwards.

Council’s April cut-off date will allow time to make sure all cheques received are processed ahead of the bank’s deadline.

There are still many ways to pay for Council services:

  • Set up a Direct Debit for Rates Payments online or by paper form available at our service centre
  • Direct Credit into Account 06-0582-0106111-00 for services invoice payments
  • Online at www.wcc.govt.nz
  • Credit card (surcharge will apply)
  • In person at New Zealand Post (cash or EFTPOS)
  • Internet or Phone banking with your bank

It’s recommended current cheque users contact their bank for more information and to arrange other methods of payment for all services e.g. internet banking or phone banking.

