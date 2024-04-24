Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Seeking Information After Burglary Of Four Square

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 12:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Tokoroa Police would like to speak to this man, who may be able to assist enquiries into the burglary of a Tokoroa shop on Sunday 20 April.

At approximately 9pm, a man entered the Four Square on Balmoral Drive, Tokoroa, and presented a large knife at two staff members while demanding cash and cigarettes.

The staff did the right thing when faced with an armed intruder, and handed over an amount of cash while the offender took tobacco products.

Thankfully, the staff were not harmed, but were shaken by what had occurred, and they are being offered support.

Police ask that the man, or anyone who recognises him, contact Police via 105, by phone or online at 105.govt.nz, clicking "Update my report". Please reference the file number 240420/8258.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

