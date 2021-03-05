Statement On The Situation At Whakatāne Hospital

Brent Gilbert-De Rios, Emergency Operations Controller, Bay of Plenty District Health Board:

Whakatāne Hospital has not evacuated patients, and is located outside the Civil Defence red, orange yellow flood (inundation zone).

The hospital’s Tsunami Plan was implemented following tsunami alerts for large areas of the East Coast of the North Island including the Bay of Plenty, from Civil Defence.

The patients and staff in the hospital have been relocated to the first floor of the Dawson Block on the hospital campus, and medical care has continued to be given.

The hospital staff have been superb, very calmly moving patients while implementing the Tsunami Plan.

People who have outpatients appointments at the hospital have been notified that their appointments have been cancelled, and new appointments will be issued.

For patients who are unwell and seeking medical advice please call your GP or call the HealthLine 0800 611 116 for advice.

This is an anxious time for staff and patients their safety is utmost in our planning. The Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to manage the situation, and will continue to do so while the alert remains in place.

