Civil Defence Advises That People Who Evacuated Red Zone In Hawke’s Bay Can Now Return

Friday, 5 March 2021, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Emergency Management

Civil Defence advises that people who evacuatated their homes in red zone in Hawke's Bay can now return

UPDATE 1321hrs, 05/03/2021: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY - EXPECT STRONG AND UNUSUAL CURRENTS AT THE SHORE

This message is current and replaces ALL previous messages for this event.

GNS Science has advised that the largest waves have now passed.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Controller Ian Macdonald says all people who evacuated their homes in the red zones can now return.

But he is warning that strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore are still expected.

“Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to shore.

“People should keep out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries until told otherwise,” says Mr Macdonald.

Please continue to check the HB Civil Defence Emergency Management facebook page for the latest information.
 

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Earthquake Cluster: Tsunami Activity – Expect Strong And Unusual Currents

This message is current and replaces all/any previous messages for this event.
GNS Science has advised that the largest waves have now passed, and therefore the threat level is now downgraded to a Beach and Marine threat for all areas which were previously under Land and Marine threat.
All people who evacuated can now return.
The advice remains, for all areas under Beach and Marine threat, to stay off beach and shore areas... More>>


 

