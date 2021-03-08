UPDATE: Thermal Explorer Highway SH5 Road Closure - Eastern

07 March 2021

SH5, Thermal Explorer Highway between Hill Street and SH2 still has contractors at the scene fixing the downed-power pole.

There is a contraflow system in place, so vehicles can get through however traffic will be significantly delayed.

We continue to ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The three occupants of the vehicle involved in the crash were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

An inquiry into the crash continues.

