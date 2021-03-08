UPDATE: Thermal Explorer Highway SH5 Road Closure - Eastern
Monday, 8 March 2021, 6:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
07 March 2021
SH5, Thermal Explorer Highway
between Hill Street and SH2 still has contractors at the
scene fixing the downed-power pole.
There is a
contraflow system in place, so vehicles can get through
however traffic will be significantly delayed.
We
continue to ask motorists to avoid the area if
possible.
The three occupants of the vehicle involved
in the crash were taken to hospital with moderate
injuries.
An inquiry into the crash
continues.
