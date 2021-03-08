Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community-led Solutions To Receive Suicide Prevention Funding

Monday, 8 March 2021, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Wise Group

Eighteen organisations around the country will be receiving collective funding of almost $1 million through the Pasifika Suicide Prevention Community Fund, Le Va announced today.

Le Va, a Pasifika-led non-government organisation that supports families and communities, administers the Fund on behalf of the Suicide Prevention Office. The Fund offers grants for community initiatives that aim to develop solutions to prevent suicide.

Every Life Matters - He Tapu te Oranga o ia Tangata Suicide Prevention Strategy 2019-2029 acknowledges the need for services by Pasifika for Pasifika to help address the disproportionate rates of suicide. Initiatives that focused on youth, people with lived experience of suicidal behaviour, rural communities, rainbow, and men were encouraged to apply for grant funding.

"Suicide is complex and it requires innovative, community-led solutions," said Denise Kingi-Uluave, chief executive officer of Le Va. "The initiatives receiving funding are well-positioned to take on this important work in their communities. We’re confident these efforts will help save lives and will create sustainable changes in our communities."

Leilani Clarke, senior manager of Pasifika suicide prevention at Le Va, said, "We are honoured to once again support our communities to prevent suicide and it is exciting to see both the diversity and geographical spread across the initiatives."

"Mission4Men are blessed to be a recipient of the Fund, working collectively to prevent suicide. We help Pasifika men to focus on their wellbeing so that they have the faith, hope and love for themselves so that they can contribute and care for others," said James Etuale, lead trustee of Mission4Men Charitable Trust.

Organisations receiving grant funding include:

Te Papalaulelei Youth

Resonate

FAFSWAG Queer Indigenous Arts Collective

South Waikato YMCA

Tongan Society South Canterbury Incorporated

Vaka Pasifika Waikato Pacific Youth Network

Bay of Plenty Youth Development Trust

Du Val Foundation

Tunuma Creatives

NZ Rugby League

PHAB Association Incorporated

Feel Technologies

Zeal Education Trust

Love Somebody Charitable Trust

Mission4Men Charitable Trust

South Seas Healthcare

Gateway Community Trust

Where to get help:

- 1737 - NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737

- Depression Helpline 0800 111 757

- Youthline 0800 376 633 - Free text 234 or email: talk@youthline.co.nz

- Rainbow Youth 09 376 4155

- What's Up 0800 942 8787

- Kidsline 0800 54 37 54

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

