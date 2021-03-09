Watercare Water Supply Update: 9 March

Please find below our water supply update for 9
March.
Rainfall:
Yesterday
Past
7 days
Hūnua
Ranges
0.5mm
48mm
Waitākere
Ranges
0.5mm
45mm
Dam
storage (in total):n to
Today:
57.31%
Yesterday:
57.49%
Normal
for this time of
year:
80.88%
Water
consumption:
*Target for first half
of March 2021:
485 million litres or less a day (for
the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s
consumption
418 million
litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling
average
407 million
litres
*There are two
targets for March – 485MLD applies for the first half of
the month, 465MLD for the second half. This is because we
expect demand to decline over the course of the month, as
the weather becomes cooler.
