Picton Wastewater Upgrade Nears The End Of The Line

Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 10:02 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Construction is about to start on the final stages of a major upgrade of Picton’s wastewater network.

Stage 4b of the Picton Sewerage Upgrade is programmed to start on 15 March between the Waikawa Foreshore carpark and 287 Waikawa Road, and includes an upgrade of the sewer at the lower end of Waimarama Street.

The Waikawa wharf sewage pump station will be upgraded and a new polyethylene pipe installed in Waikawa Road. The length of the main pipeline is approximately 870 metres. An overflow storage tank will also be constructed in the Waikawa Foreshore carpark.

Stages 1, 2, 3 and 4A of the project, from the outfall in Picton Harbour to the Waikawa Marina, have been completed already.

“Over the past 10 years the Council has continued its commitment to critical infrastructure and carried out extensive upgrades to Picton’s wastewater to improve the system and reduce the risk of harbour contamination. This is the last stage of the overall project,” said the Council’s Assets & Services Manager, Richard Coningham. “The old wastewater system was past its useful life and needed to be replaced,” he said.

The current $1m project has been awarded to Crafar Crouch Construction, Picton.

A large portion of the Waikawa foreshore carpark will be closed while the works are done. However, safe access will be maintained to New Zealand Post boxes and public toilets throughout.

The upgrade is expected to be completed within five months. No machinery will be used before 7.00 am or after 8.00 pm from Monday to Saturday, and there will be no works on Sundays or public holidays. Occasional night work may be required.

