Mostly Fine In Time For The Weekend

A slow moving trough continues to affect the North Island, while a ridge of high pressure builds over the South Island. MetService has issued Watches and Warnings for Heavy Rain and possible Severe Thunderstorms but the weekend looks settled for most.

Showers continue to affect much of the North Island today (Thursday), with more persistent and heavier rain for eastern regions. MetService has issued a Severe Weather Warning for Heavy Rain in Hawkes Bay north of Napier, with a Watch in force for southern Hawkes Bay.

The conditions over the North Island this afternoon and evening are conducive for thunderstorm development, and there is currently a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in force for central regions until 9pm tonight.

MetService Meteorologist Amy Rossiter says, “Localised downpours and hail are possible in these thunderstorms, so stay up to date with any official MetService Warnings and keep an eye on the radar.”

Showers are expected to clear tonight over much of the North Island to lead into a fine Friday, and weekend. However, rain persists in the onshore flow in the northeast.

Meanwhile, over the South Island the skies are clearing today as the ridge of high pressure set in, and the fine conditions are expected to last throughout the weekend. Temperatures warm to the mid-20’s in eastern parts later in the weekend.

“Christchurch and Ashburton are forecast to reach 27 degrees on Sunday,” says Rossiter.

A northwesterly flow develops over the South Island on Sunday as the next front approaches the far south. The front is expected to move northwards over the South Island early next week with strong northwesterly winds spreading across the island while the heaviest rain looks to remain about the western regions.

© Scoop Media

