Fatal Crash - Bickerstaffe Road, Maungaturoto
Thursday, 11 March 2021, 5:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a single vehicle crash on
Bickerstaffe Road, Maungaturoto.
Emergency services
were alerted to the vehicle that rolled at around
3:17pm.
Police can now confirm one person has died at
the scene with one other person sustaining minor
injuries.
Police remain at the scene completing a
scene examination.
No road closures are in
place.
