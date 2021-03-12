Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

10 Year Funding For Auckland’s Transport Welcomed

Friday, 12 March 2021, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport welcomes the updated 10 year funding commitment for Auckland’s transport system between the Government and the region (known as the Auckland Transport Alignment Project) released today.

ATAP represents a $31billion (up from $28b) package of Crown and Council investment and operational support for the integrated transport system for Auckland. It will deliver across a range of outcome areas including climate change, safety, and a shift from private vehicles to other modes of transport.

It is a well-balanced package which keeps the momentum going on major strategic programmes of work which will benefit all Aucklanders, says AT’s chair Adrienne Young-Cooper.

It also ensures that key infrastructure, such as the harbour bridge, is well maintained into the future. Mass transit such as the Eastern Busway which is currently under construction, the extension of the Northern Busway, and light rail on the isthmus will transform the city and how we get around it, says Mrs Young-Cooper.

Just as importantly it invests heavily in cycling and walking projects. “The ATAP combined Crown and Council investment in terms of dollars is huge and unprecedented,” Mrs Young-Cooper says. “But it is the impacts on the lives of Aucklanders, and visitors, that will be even bigger. ATAP includes a pipeline of construction activity which will create many thousands of jobs and be a major boost to the region’s economic recovery in the wake of Covid-19.

“It gives funding certainty to delivery agencies such as Waka Kotahi, Auckland Transport and KiwiRail, which will ensure multi-year investments rather than a piecemeal, project-by-project, approach.

“Population growth brings many opportunities, but we need to do things differently and be more flexible to address the changing shape of Auckland and what our communities need. The refreshed ATAP continues transforming our region’s transport system to support more climate friendly forms of transport and lower greenhouse emissions but we know we still have a long way to go,” Mrs Young-Cooper says.

AT is very supportive of any investments and initiatives which promote more equitable access to the transport system. We are delighted the Government and Council have decided to trial a large-scale pilot for cheaper public transport for lower income Aucklanders (the new Community Connect Card).

ATAP also does that through a focus on supporting the development of new housing areas with early investment in transport planning and infrastructure.

“The Government and Auckland Council, working with partner agencies AT, Waka Kotahi, and the Ministry of Transport, have mapped out a clear direction and funding commitment for the development and operation of an integrated transport system for Auckland through this agreement.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why We’ll Need Three Doses Of The Pfizer Vaccine – And On Rocket Lab’s Work For The Pentagon

Yesterday, the government finally released a four part timetable setting out which groups will get vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and in what sequence …And yes, it did look very much like the four part plan that Australia announced in January. Since yesterday there has been quibbling about which social groups should be prioritised... More>>


 


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 