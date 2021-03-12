Four Overnight Burglaries, Hamilton

Police are making enquiries following four burglaries in Hamilton overnight.

The burglaries occurred at local dairies and convenience stores between 2.30am and 6.30am, with vehicles used to gain entry.

Cash was stolen from each location.

Initial enquires indicate the offenders were driving Mazda and Honda vehicles and also targeting cigarettes, however none were taken.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Scene examinations were conducted today and Police will be working with store owners regarding ongoing security.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders says Mazda Demios, Atenzas and Premacy stationwagons as well as Honda Civic hatchbacks are often targeted by thieves.

“If you own one of these vehicles, please be extra vigilant with security – that means always locking your vehicle, parking in a well-lit area and considering a steering lock or immobiliser.

“Anyone who notices any suspicious activity around their neighbourhood, particularly in relation to these type of vehicles, is urged to contact the Police immediately,” Detective Senior Sergeant Saunders says.

