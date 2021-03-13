Crash - Western Hutt Road, Wellington - Wellington

12 March 2021

Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle crash on Western Hutt Road in Wellington.

The crash occurred just after 10pm near the Belmont Domain turn off.

Initial reports are that one person has moderate injuries.

The northbound lanes are blocked by the crash and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency personnel at the scene.

