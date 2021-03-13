Crash - Western Hutt Road, Wellington - Wellington
Saturday, 13 March 2021, 6:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
12 March 2021
Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle crash on Western Hutt Road in Wellington.
The crash occurred just after 10pm near the Belmont Domain turn off.
Initial reports are that one person has moderate injuries.
The northbound lanes are blocked by the crash and diversions are in place.
Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency personnel at the scene.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more