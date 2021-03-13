Serious Crash, SH2, Athenree Gorge - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 13 March 2021, 7:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State
Highway 2, Athenree Gorge, Bay of Plenty.
Emergency
services were alerted to the truck v car crash between Arden
and Mathers Roads at around 6:37am.
An update on
injuries will be provided when able.
The road is
closed and no diversions are currently in place.
We
strongly advise motorists to delay travel in the area or to
expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more