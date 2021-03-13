Serious Crash, SH2, Athenree Gorge - Bay Of Plenty

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 2, Athenree Gorge, Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were alerted to the truck v car crash between Arden and Mathers Roads at around 6:37am.

An update on injuries will be provided when able.

The road is closed and no diversions are currently in place.

We strongly advise motorists to delay travel in the area or to expect delays.

