Vehicle Sought Following Glendene Firearms Incident

Inspector Jason Homan, Northern Communications Centre:

Police are seeking sightings of a white 2001 Honda Stream, licence plate GAM316 following a firearms incident in Glendene this morning.

Emergency services were called to a property on Kirby Street, Glendene at around 7:20am following reports of a firearm being discharged.

On arrival Police located a male that required medical attention and he was transferred to hospital in a serious condition.

The white Honda Stream being sought by police in relation to the incident is a stolen vehicle.

Any sightings of the vehicle should be reported to Police on 111.

A scene guard remains in place at the Kirby Street address while a scene examination is undertaken and the matter is being investigated.

© Scoop Media

