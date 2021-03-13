UPDATE: Pukekohe Homicide Investigation
Saturday, 13 March 2021, 2:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Craig
Bolton:
Police can confirm the man critically
injured in an incident at a McNally Road, Pukekohe address
on Wednesday 10 March has died overnight.
The Police
investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The death
of the man and the woman whose death was confirmed when the
incident was first reported, will be referred to the
Coroner.
